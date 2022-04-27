Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Price Target Increased to C$5.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.60 to C$5.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 134.69% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ME stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.45. 32,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,835. The company has a market capitalization of C$232.00 million and a PE ratio of -15.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Moneta Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.02.

Moneta Gold Company Profile

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

