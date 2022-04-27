Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Price Target Increased to C$5.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.60 to C$5.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 134.69% from the company’s current price.
Shares of ME stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.45. 32,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,835. The company has a market capitalization of C$232.00 million and a PE ratio of -15.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Moneta Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.02.
Moneta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
