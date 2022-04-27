Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Monro stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $44.73. 478,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,474. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Monro has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Monro by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Monro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

