Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MRCC stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $226.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 60.30%. The company had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

