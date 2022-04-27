Moody’s Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.83 Per Share (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $11.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.67. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.54.

MCO opened at $319.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.95. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $299.68 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 187.0% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 840.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

