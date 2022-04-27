Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 400 ($5.10).

MGAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.46) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.42) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.99), for a total transaction of £176,056.24 ($224,389.80).

LON:MGAM opened at GBX 292.98 ($3.73) on Wednesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of GBX 277 ($3.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 418.50 ($5.33). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 302.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 331.08. The firm has a market cap of £836.07 million and a PE ratio of 11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

