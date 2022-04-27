Morgan Stanley Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,270.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,373.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,653.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,777.11. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,193.62 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.