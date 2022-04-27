Morgan Stanley Lowers LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Underweight

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LPL stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LG Display has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.78.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in LG Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

