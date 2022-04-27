Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Lock-Up Period To End on May 4th

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 4th. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:MCAAU opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCAAU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,750,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp., a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in technology sectors, including consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure.

