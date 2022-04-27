MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Issue $1.04 Quarterly Dividend

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

MSCI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. MSCI has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSCI to earn $13.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

MSCI stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $433.25. The stock had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.49. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $429.21 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.43.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in MSCI by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

