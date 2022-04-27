MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Lowered to $477.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.43.

MSCI stock opened at $429.81 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $429.21 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $495.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.49.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

