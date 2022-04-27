MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MTU Aero Engines Holding AG engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and industrial gas turbines both nationally and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OEM business and MRO business. The OEM business segment designs and manufactures modules and components, and carries out final assembly work on complete engines; and offers commercial and military engine products, spare parts for commercial and military engines, and military MRO develops and manufactures industrial gas turbines. It also develops and manufactures engine modules and components, and spare parts; supervises engine final assembly; and provides maintenance support for the military market. MTU Aero Engines Holding AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($189.25) to €178.00 ($191.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($236.56) to €245.00 ($263.44) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($237.63) to €232.00 ($249.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.92. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $91.69 and a 12-month high of $132.53.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

