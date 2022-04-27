Murphy Oil (MUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 193,392 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 699,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.