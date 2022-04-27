MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Update

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 6,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MusclePharm stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,788. The company has a market cap of $9.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. MusclePharm has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products.

