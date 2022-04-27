MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MYR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,115. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group has a one year low of $71.36 and a one year high of $121.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MYR Group by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

