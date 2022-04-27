NACCO Industries (NC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NC opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $300.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 19.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NACCO Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.