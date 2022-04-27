National Bank Financial Comments on Fortis Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Fortis in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTS. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. CSFB increased their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.35.

FTS opened at C$63.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The company has a market cap of C$30.21 billion and a PE ratio of 24.27. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$54.32 and a 52 week high of C$65.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$900,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,724,819.35. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at C$822,110.10. Insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615 over the last three months.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.54%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

