National Bank Financial Comments on Real Matters Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06.

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$135.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$145.08 million.

