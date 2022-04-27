National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued on Sunday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.68.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.50 billion.
PKI stock opened at C$34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. Parkland has a one year low of C$31.18 and a one year high of C$41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 53.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.73.
In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total transaction of C$215,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 666,130 shares in the company, valued at C$23,930,720.25.
Parkland Company Profile (Get Rating)
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
