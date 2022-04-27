National Bank Financial Increases Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to C$120.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of LBLCF traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.04. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

