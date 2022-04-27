National Bank Financial Weighs in on Capital Power Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPX. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.32.

CPX stock opened at C$41.88 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a one year low of C$36.65 and a one year high of C$45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.