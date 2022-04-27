National Bank Financial Weighs in on DHI Media Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:WIL)

DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DHI Media in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

DHI Media (TSE:WIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$153.16 million for the quarter.

