National Bank Financial Weighs in on TC Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRP. Raymond James raised their target price on TC Energy from C$67.50 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.50.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$70.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.40. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$57.71 and a 1-year high of C$74.39. The company has a market cap of C$69.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.91.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

In related news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 19,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.49, for a total transaction of C$1,306,650.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at C$216,290.39. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$563,939.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$426,120. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

