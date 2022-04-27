National Bankshares Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$120.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.40.

L traded up C$1.73 on Wednesday, reaching C$117.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$110.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$102.20. The stock has a market cap of C$39.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$67.74 and a 1 year high of C$119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 23,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.81, for a total value of C$2,415,107.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,228,174.70. Also, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total value of C$1,106,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,318,294. Insiders sold a total of 94,896 shares of company stock worth $9,562,160 in the last ninety days.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

