National Bankshares Cuts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.75.

Shares of KMP.UN traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.73. 161,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,126. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$18.54 and a 1 year high of C$24.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

