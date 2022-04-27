National Bankshares Cuts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$7.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$7.75 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.93. The company had a trading volume of 169,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,454. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$6.75 and a one year high of C$7.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.26. The firm has a market cap of C$612.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.