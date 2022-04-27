National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Lawrence J. Ball Buys 500 Shares

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $17,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $422,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26. National Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About National Bankshares (Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.