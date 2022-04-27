National Bankshares Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$68.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut Boardwalk REIT from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.00.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

TSE BEI.UN traded up C$0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$56.03. 74,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,283. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 5.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$36.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.21.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.