National Bankshares Raises Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NXR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of CVE NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.09. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$1.09 and a one year high of C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The stock has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

