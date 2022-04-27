National Bankshares Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Target Price to C$27.50

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REI.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.89.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$24.44. The company had a trading volume of 297,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,494. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$20.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total value of C$163,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,905 shares in the company, valued at C$1,765,101.25.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

