National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
