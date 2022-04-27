National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NSA opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,159,000 after buying an additional 666,653 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 587,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,437,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

