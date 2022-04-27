Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a market cap of $60.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

