Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a market cap of $60.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.85.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
