Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NTZ opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.98 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.81. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natuzzi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 16.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

