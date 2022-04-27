Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 245.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 342.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 62,288 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 43.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

NLS opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nautilus (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.