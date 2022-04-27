Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.13.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
NLS opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59.
Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nautilus (Get Rating)
Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nautilus (NLS)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.