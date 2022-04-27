Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Navient’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Navient updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-3.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. 2,217,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,090. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. Navient has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 54,022 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after buying an additional 467,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 544,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 115,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

