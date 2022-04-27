Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.03.

Shares of NAVI stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Navient will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NAVI. Compass Point downgraded shares of Navient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Navient by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after buying an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Navient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after buying an additional 467,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Navient by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 544,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after buying an additional 115,992 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 54,022 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

