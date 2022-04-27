Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.64 million, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Navigator has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.21.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Navigator had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $107.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Navigator by 21.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Navigator by 18.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

