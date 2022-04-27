Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE NMM opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $874.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 6,215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 611,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.
