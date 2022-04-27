NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,894. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,304,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NBTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

