NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $42.33.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,315 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.