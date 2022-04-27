NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $42.33.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
NBT Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.
