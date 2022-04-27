NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.
NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.55. 3,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,894. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.61.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBTB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
NBT Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.
