NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.11 billion.NCR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$3.200 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NCR stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,710. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. NCR has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

