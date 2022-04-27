NCR (NYSE:NCR) PT Lowered to $40.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NCR opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. NCR has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,631,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 887.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,979 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NCR by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,308,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

