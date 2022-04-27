NCR (NYSE:NCR) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that NCR will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 34,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NCR by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in NCR by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

