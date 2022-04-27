Neenah (NP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $264.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. Neenah has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $612.93 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 4th quarter worth about $7,006,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Neenah by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neenah by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,718,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,802,000 after acquiring an additional 62,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neenah by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Neenah by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neenah in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

