Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
NVCN opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.79. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc in the second quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc in the third quarter worth $218,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.
Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
