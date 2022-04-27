Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 207.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,254,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 103,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

