NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NTWK stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $43.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.