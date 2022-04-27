Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NBIX stock opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.87. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,708.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,743 shares of company stock worth $2,841,371 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,270,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

