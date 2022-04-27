NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the March 31st total of 347,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NRSN remained flat at $$2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,258. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of NeuroSense Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on NeuroSense Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of targeted innovative therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral therapy for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company's preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

